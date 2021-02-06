CIBC Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $37.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.99% from the company’s previous close.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

