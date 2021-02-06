Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.