China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.10. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 41,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.32.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

