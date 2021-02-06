Chiliz Market Capitalization Achieves $126.96 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $126.96 million and approximately $63.62 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

