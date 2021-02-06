Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

