Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 8,017,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

