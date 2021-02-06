Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHMG. TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

