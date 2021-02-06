Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

CTHR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

