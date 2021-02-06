Chardan Capital Boosts DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target to $8.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRRX. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DRRX stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DURECT by 535.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

