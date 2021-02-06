Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 195,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,554,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.