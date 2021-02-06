Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) were up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,071,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,565,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock has a market cap of $257.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

