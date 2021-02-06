Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $19.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.