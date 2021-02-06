CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

