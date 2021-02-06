CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 235 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.80 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

