CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 444.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

