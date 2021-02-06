CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $66,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 38.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

