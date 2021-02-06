CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $104.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

