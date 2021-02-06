CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

