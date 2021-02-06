Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

