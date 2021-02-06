Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

