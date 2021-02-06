Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,500. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

