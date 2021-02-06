Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.