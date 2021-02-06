Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 206.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

