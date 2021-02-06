Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 7.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.20. 369,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 266,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.
According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
