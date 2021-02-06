Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 7.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.20. 369,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 266,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

