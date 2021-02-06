Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,632. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

