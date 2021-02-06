carVertical (CV) Hits One Day Volume of $230,040.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $230,040.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

