Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 34,653 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $9,815,808.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

