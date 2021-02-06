Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $135.25

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.25, but opened at $141.50. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.19. The stock has a market cap of £126.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500 in the last three months.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

