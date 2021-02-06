Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Shares of CSL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. 460,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,787. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

