Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 89,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.