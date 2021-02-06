Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Cargotec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CYJBF opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

