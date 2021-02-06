Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.83.

Cargojet stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

