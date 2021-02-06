Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

Shares of CJT opened at C$214.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$214.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.75. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

