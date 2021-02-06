Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$255.82.
Shares of CJT opened at C$214.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$214.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.75. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
