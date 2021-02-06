Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.85-6.10 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $54.26. 3,004,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.