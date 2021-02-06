CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

