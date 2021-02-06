CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Conformis worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.