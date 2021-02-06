CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

