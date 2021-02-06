CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

