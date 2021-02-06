CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

NYSE QEP opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $770.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

