CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 480 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $451.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.27. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

