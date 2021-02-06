Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $48.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

