CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading Down 1.7%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 4,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

