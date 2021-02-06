Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CGEMY stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

