CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

Shares of CWX opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.14.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.