Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.00. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99. The stock has a market cap of C$53.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.59.

About Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.