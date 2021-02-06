Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Receives €52.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.43 ($64.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €54.65 ($64.29). 238,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cancom SE has a one year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

