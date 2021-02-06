Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

GOOS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

