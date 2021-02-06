Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 4,281,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,612. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.