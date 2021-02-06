Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

