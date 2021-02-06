Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7,457.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.